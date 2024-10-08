Ballot drop boxes open across Southern California

Ballot drop boxes across Southern California officially opened Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 5.

When can I vote?

Los Angeles County began sending out vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters starting last week. Once a ballot is filled, it can be mailed back or dropped off at a ballot box around the city.

Ballots just be dropped in a ballot box by Nov. 5 by 8 p.m. or mailed prior to Nov. 5. Ballots in the mail can arrive as late as Nov. 12 if postmarked before the deadline.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 is the first day voters are eligible to deposit their ballot into a ballot box.

Where are ballot drop boxes located?

Ballot drop boxes in Los Angeles can be found at the following locations:

Additional ballot box locations for the following counties can be found here:

What does a ballot box look like?

All official ballot boxes will have the text “Official Ballot Drop Box” clearly marked on the outside of the box.

Ballot boxes in Los Angeles will typically feature a blue, yellow, and white color scheme, written instructions on side, and seal of Los Angeles county.

Ballot boxes across counties have different designs.

Ventura county boxes are typically white with red lettering.

Orange county boxes are orange, white and brown while boxes in Riverside and San Bernardino county feature a red, white and blue design.

Boxes are often bolted into cement or chain into place to meet national security standards.

Ballots are picked up regularly by two county election workers. Problems or issues can be reported here.

Tampering with a drop box is a felony under California elections code.

Is my ballot complete?

Before dropping off your ballot, be sure to:

Place your voted ballot card inside the official return envelope

Securely seal the envelope

Sign and date the back of the envelope

If a vote by mail ballot is returned unsigned a "Unsigned Ballot Statement" will be sent, asking for a signature. A signature is required to verify a voter's identity and process the ballot.

How soon will my ballot be counted?

According to California Secretary of State Shirley Webers, ballots are collected:

Every 96 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sundays – between the 29th day before the election and the 10th day before the election.

From staffed drop boxes at least every 72 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sunday – after the 10th day before the election through the closing of the polls on Election Day.

From unstaffed drop boxes every 48 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sundays – after the 10th day prior to an election through the closing of the polls on Election Day.

Voters can track their ballot via the Vote by Mail Status Tool.

What can’t I do near a ballot box?

Within the immediate vicinity of a person voting or within 100 feet of the doorway to a polling location you may not do the following:

Asking a person to vote for against any candidate or ballot measure

Displaying a candidates name, face, or logo

Distributing or wearing merchandise with a candidates name, face, or logo

Blocking or loitering near the box

Providing information in favor or opposition to any candidate or ballot measure

Providing information about a person’s eligibility to vote

Participating in any of the following actions can result in fines, or even imprisonment.