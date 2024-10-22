Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge for accepting more than half a million dollars in bribes to direct federal funds to his daughter's nonprofit, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Do, 62, is expected to make an initial appearance in United States District Court in Santa Ana later this month.

Do admitted that in exchange for $550,000 in bribes, he voted in favor of directing millions of dollars in COVID-related funds to Viet America Society, which was supposed to feed seniors during the pandemic with the federal money, according to the federal officials.

Do’s daughter, Rhiannon, is listed as an officer with the nonprofit.

The supervisor also admitted to abusing his position of trust as a county official, the Justice Department said, while working with other county employees to approve contacts with Viet America Society.

“Essentially he functioned like Robin Hood in reverse, and his conspirators stole money from the poor to give to themselves," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said.

Estrada added the feds seized some $2.4 million in illicit proceeds generated through the corruption scheme, and Do has agreed to forfeit his rights to the money.

Do has agreed to immediately resign from the Orange County Board of Supervisors and forfeit any pension that he accumulated during the time period when he participated in the bribery scheme.

Orange County is also suing Viet America Society for embezzling more than $13 million in federal funding.

After the FBI in August served search warrants at several locations linked to Viet American society as well as a Tustin home, which is owned by Do according to property records, the Orange County Board of Supervisors censured Do, issuing a public condemnation.

Here are additional details of Do's bribery scheme, according to the DOJ: