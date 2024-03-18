Trader Joe's recalls cashews product due to possible Salmonella contamination

Trader Joe's has issued another recall.

The retailer announced it is recalling its Trader Joe's 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, which were sold in a number of states, including California.

The cashews product is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. However, the company says no illnesses have been reported due to the possible exposure.

Courtesy Trader Joe's

The lot numbers recalled are:

Lot No: T12139 - Best Before Feb 21 2025

Lot No: T12140 - Best Before Mar 01 2025

Lot No: T12141 - Best Before Mar 08 2025

Lot No: T12142 - Best Before Mar 10 2025

Trader Joe's is urging anyone who has bought the recalled product to either throw it out or return it to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Other possible symptoms include nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Symptoms can begin 6 hours or up to 6 days after infection.

The CDC recommends people with Salmonella infection should call a doctor if they have diarrhea and a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody stools, prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids or are having signs of severe dehydration.