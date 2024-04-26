Reported kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends in standoff in Compton

A pursuit ended in a standoff in Compton on Friday after police responded to a kidnapping that was later determined to have not happened.

The Long Beach Police Department said a woman near Artesia Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue told reporters shortly before 4 p.m. that she had been kidnapped by a man in a vehicle. Officers located a man matching the description given and tried to detain the individual.

Refusing to comply, the man evaded officers and instigated a pursuit. The chase finally came to an end after officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle while it was on the westbound 91 freeway in Compton.

According to Long Beach police, “As officers continued to investigate the kidnapping, the facts revealed that the crime of kidnapping had not occurred.”

Authorities did not release the name of the driver involved in the chase.