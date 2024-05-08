A woman, who was found dead in her Burbank home with her son being named the suspect in her murder, was identified Wednesday as a teacher for the Burbank Unified School District.

Karyn Lombardo, 57, was a kindergarten teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank, a school official confirmed.

The superintendent of the district also confirmed her death in an email to parents and faculty members, saying Lombardo lost her life “unexpectedly.”

“Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come,” Burbank Unified Superintendent John Paramo said in the email. “Her dedication, warmth and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues' lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank.”

The district said Lombardo taught in Burbank for over three decades, holding various teaching roles, including being a bilingual teacher.

Burbank police said that officers and paramedics discovered Lombardo in her home in the 800 block of North Avon Street at 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about an “unconscious female.”

"Life-saving measures were taken by officers and paramedics, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said Wednesday in a statement.

"Ms. Lombardo's adult son was subsequently arrested ... based on information obtained and evidence at the scene revealing he caused her death during an altercation in the family home,''

Kyle Lombardo, 25, was held on $2 million bail after being booked on suspicion of murder. He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-238-3210.