The two victims of an murder suicide attempt in Santa Ana were identified Friday as more information was revealed about the possible circumstances surrounding the violent attacks.

Authorities identified the victims as 25-year-old Jordan Block and 64-year-old Brian Martin.

The niece and uncle, who investigators believe were shot and killed by the woman’s boyfriend, were found in a unit of a business complex in Santa Ana.

Police said Block was visiting Martin, her uncle, Thursday when her boyfriend also showed up.

The niece called 911, police said, alerting authorities that her boyfriend had stabbed her and her uncle. Although officers arrived within minutes, they found the two already dead.

“He was cordial to all the tenants,” a woman, who rents a unit inside business complex, said about Martin. “He used to also teach women’s self defense classes and was very conscientious of it.”

Martin had a large collection of ancient swords, one of which was found bloodied outside the garage.

Officers also found Jordan’s boyfriend with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

The motive was still under investigation.