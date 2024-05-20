Fleet Week 2024 sails into the LA Waterfront with ship tours, live music, and galley fun

What to Know Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

May 22-27; events will take place around the Port of Los Angeles and other Southern California locations

Active duty ship tours are among the popular offerings of this "annual celebration of our nation's Sea Services"

Sound the trumpets and raise the masts: One of the biggest parties to sail into the Port of Los Angeles is on the horizon, with several tours, concerts, and special events in tow.

It's Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024, the "annual celebration of our nation's Sea Services," and while the yearly happening is focused on showing its gratitude to those who serve, the public is also invited to join the celebration.

Or make that "celebrations": There are quite a few Fleet Week happenings, and while some will be open solely to veterans — Battleship Iowa tours will be reserved for veterans on the Friday ahead of Memorial Day — there are plenty of pursuits that anyone can join.

As with past Fleet Week festivities, the San Pedro landmark will serve as a busy hub. Active military members and veterans may tour the battleship for free, all weekend long, but other visitors must have a ticket, which should be purchased in advance at the Battleship Iowa site.

Other highlights include "military displays and equipment demonstrations," "aircraft flyovers," and a "Galley Wars" culinary cook-off, a tasty showdown that will find "Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and Army teams" squaring off for top honors.

Welcome Parties will also pop up in both San Pedro and Wilmington.

Visiting the active duty ships is always a major focus of the Fleet Week, so you'll want to review all that you need to know before heading for the Port of Los Angeles.

Military concerts will provide the stirring soundtrack to the long holiday weekend, which will conclude with a Memorial Day Evening Service at Battleship Iowa. Earlier in the day, a U.S. Navy march across the 6th Street Bridge near DTLA will take place from noon to 3 o'clock.

It's a reminder that while plenty is afoot, or rather "asail," around the port area, you'll want to look beyond the LA Waterfront for Fleet Week sights and sounds.

Find the full Fleet Week 2024 schedule here and review those events that are free or require a ticket, like Battleship Iowa tours.