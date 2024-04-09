An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and burned in a remote area of Anaheim Hills Tuesday morning.

The Anaheim police and fire departments arrived at the scene to respond to reports of a small fire at approximately 4 a.m. and discovered the man’s body along Santa Ana Canyon Road, parallel to the 91 Freeway.

“We live in a non-smoking community, so I go down there and have cigars late at night,” Jacob Van Cleve, resident of an apartment complex near the scene, said. “It’s a pretty quiet and dark road, so not a lot of traffic.”

Although he has never felt unsafe in his two years living in Anaheim Hills , Van Cleve said the discovery is making him rethink how frequently he visits the roadway after dark.

Kindred Community Church on Santa Ana Canyon Road also confirmed the man’s body was found within its area.

Police have not yet determined the man’s identity or cause of death, but investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Santa Ana Canyon between Weir Canyon Road and Gypsum Canyon Road was still closed at this time as investigators combed through evidence at the scene.