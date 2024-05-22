Metro

Police activity closes Hollywood-Western Metro Station

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Metro Hollywood-Western Station is pictured May 22, 2024.
Metro issued an alert Wednesday morning for riders who use the Hollywood-Western Station.

Trains were skipping the B Line station in Hollywood due to police activity.

A bomb squad responded to the station after a report of a suspicious package, City News Service reported. The item was discovered at about 9 a.m. at the station near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue

Yellow police tape was in place at the entrance to the underground station.

NBCLA is attempting to gather more information.

This article tagged under:

MetroTransit
