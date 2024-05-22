Police activity closes Hollywood-Western Metro Station

Metro issued an alert Wednesday morning for riders who use the Hollywood-Western Station.

Trains were skipping the B Line station in Hollywood due to police activity.

A bomb squad responded to the station after a report of a suspicious package, City News Service reported. The item was discovered at about 9 a.m. at the station near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue

Yellow police tape was in place at the entrance to the underground station.

NBCLA is attempting to gather more information.