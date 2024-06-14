Pomona to launch universal income program

Pomona began accepting applications for a guaranteed income program, which is set to start on June 17, the city announced Monday.

The Pomona Household Universal Grant (HUG) Program will randomly select 600 eligible applicants by a lottery system to participate. Selected applicants will then be assigned to one of two groups, paid or control.

For the paid group, 250 participants will receive $500 each month for 18 months. The remaining 350 participants will receive $20 stipend payments for 18 months as part of the control group.

Pomona HUG is a collaboration with FORWARD, an organization that partners with governments to deliver resources and funding to communities. The program also includes a UCLA research study that aims to help determine how income-based grant programs impact participants.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

All Pomona HUG participants will have the opportunity to complete surveys for UCLA and will be awarded a $50 bonus payment upon completion of each survey.

Once program payment begins, a second lottery will take place to randomly select 300 participants (150 from each group) to receive free benefits counseling and resource navigation services.

Pomona is not the first city in LA County to initiate a universal income program to help residents cover living expenses. Compton, El Monte, and Los Angeles also offer similar initiatives with different eligibility requirements per program.