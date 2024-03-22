Convicted killer sought after leaving Santa Ana halfway house

Authorities are looking for a man convicted of killing his mother at age 13 and other crimes who walked away from a halfway house in Santa Ana.

The Orange County District Attorney issued an alert in the search for 20-year-old Ike Souzer, described by prosecutors as "extremely dangerous and violent."

Souzer's most recent criminal case involved a guilty plea to felon vandalism for painting graffiti under a freeway overpass. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation, but released due to credit for time served on March 20 and checked into Project Kinship in Santa Ana.

He left the halfway house and failed to tell his probation officer where he was, prosecutors said.

Souzer was convicted at age 13 of fatally stabbing his mother and in October of making a shank while in jail in Santa Ana, the district attorney's office said. He escaped from a juvenile detention center in 2019 and a halfway house in 2022, and also attacked three correctional officers in 2021, according to the district attorney's office.

