Mother's Day in Southern California: Find celebratory dining, events, and sunny fun

What to Know Mother's Day ideas are in full flower as the May 12 holiday approaches

The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica has a few Mother's Day Weekend cooking classes; book your spot ahead of time

Cinespia is screening "Mamma Mia!" on Friday, May 10 at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Mamma Mia! Mother's Day is on its merry way, and, as is tradition, there are more "how to celebrate" possibilities than a rose has petals.

It all depends on what your mom would like to do — a meal, a class, a garden stroll, a movie? — and then making it happen.

So often with holidays like Mother's Day, booking your spot or ticket before arriving is everything. Be sure to check the details on how to attend and if there is availability before you show up, holding your sweet mommy's hand.

Seeking a spirited and song-filled kick-off to the holiday weekend? Cinespia is presenting "Mamma Mia!" on the outdoor screen at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Friday, May 10; picnic and treat your mom to a joyful musical movie full of panache and dash.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA has another cinematic spin on motherhood with the kaleidoscopic, quirky, and ultra-emotional "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on May 12.

The Hammer Museum in West Hollywood also has a special Mother's Day classic on the big screen: The roar-worthy "Bringing Up Baby" on May 12.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, and the Arboretum and Botanical Garden at Cal State Fullerton all will be open, but be sure to check into advance tickets; The Huntington will also require a reservation.

Several other local gardens are open on Sundays, and many have rose gardens that will be in full bloom; for a free rose garden make for a briefer but utterly beautiful stroll, check out the Wrigley Garden, next to the world-famous Tournament House, in Pasadena. A nearby garden devoted to native California plants, Arlington Garden, is also open on Mother's Day and is free as well.

One more famous garden to consider, with a bit of a drive: The Flower Fields in Carlsbad will be marking the last day of the 2024 season on May 12. Mother's Day is always a big and bustling day at the iconic attraction, so for sure (like, really, for sure) buy your ticket now.

The Aqualillies Mother's Day Splash & Tea at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica is full, but waiting list registration is open for the water ballet class.

The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica is the cookie-scented spot for baking and cooking classes, all through the year. But when Mother's Day is on the happy horizon? Special classes, made for kids and moms, pop up on the calendar. Check out what is still available and book your spot, or spots, soon.

SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead is welcoming moms with a special admission: $10 on May 12. Also, there's a Mother's Day Tea with Mrs. Claus on May 11 and 12 (be sure to secure your spot ahead of time for this popular event).

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is all about the strawberry picking right now — and so many other lovely outdoor adventures — but Mother's Day is all about mom-centered celebrating. There's a Farm-to-Table Mother's Day Breakfast on May 11 and a Mother's Day Hilltop Luncheon on May 12. The agricultural destination is home to several airy activities, like visits with barnyard animals.

Traditional restaurant brunches and dinners can be anything but on Mother's Day, with live music, flowers for moms, and other nice touches, depending on where you go and what a particular eatery is offering. Just check with the place you have in mind to see if they have any sweet perks for the holiday.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside is a classic Mother's Day brunch location, as is The Langham Huntington, Pasadena and the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

A flurry of foodie favorites will be spoiling moms on May 12, including Redbird (both brunch and dinner), Parkers Lighthouse in Long Beach, The Front Yard at The Garland in North Hollywood, Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, A.O.C. on Third Street, and the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, which will offer several Mother's Day options, including a Mother's Day English Garden Brunch Buffet.