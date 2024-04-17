Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA's early-ish summer schedule is live; tickets are available now

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA at 888 South Olive Street

The outdoor film series announced its May, June, and July schedules on April 17

AAPI Heritage Month is in the spotlight, as are Pride films, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and cinema inspired by wedding season

It's finally feeling like the prequel that summertime deserves, weather-wise, and rain, as of mid-April, is not in the forecast (though, yes, things can and do change this time of year).

This is just the sort of easygoing atmosphere that can put an aficionado of outdoor films in a movie mindset, the kind of mood that is all about starlit screenings and a bevy of themed nights.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA is going to deliver on both of those festive fronts in the coming months, thanks to a schedule that is bursting with moving stories, upbeat adventure, and holiday odes.

The team behind the outdoor film series released the schedules for May, June, and July 2024, along with tickets, which can be purchased as soon as you like.

Coming up?

AAPI Heritage Month in May means fans will enjoy "the many facets of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera."

Mother's Day will be honored with an "Everything Everywhere All at Once" screening while Father's Day is all about "The Birdcage."

Guests can pay homage to Black Music Month in June by booking spots to savor films full of scintillating sounds — "Purple Rain: Prince Tribute and Silent Disco" will be a popular choice, for sure — and Pride Month, too, will be in the celebratory spotlight with several acclaimed LGBTQIA+ gems.

Wedding season is dancing down the aisle in our direction, so a number of nuptial-centered bonbons will throw the proverbial bouquet at the al fresco destination.

Hounds hanging out around the airy cinema will be quite the shaggy sight: Wooftop Cinema will pop up during this late-spring-early-summer run, so check the schedule and see if your pup is invited.

And both May 4 and 5 — "May the Fourth" and "Revenge of the 5th" — will blast off to "Star Wars"-inspired realms.

Tickets for marquee events can go as fast as a bucket of buttery popcorn; save your seat now by dancing over to the Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA site.