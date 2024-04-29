The new Rooftop Night Market at Vintage Land will brim with one-of-a-kind finds

What to Know The Rooftop Night Market at Vintage Land

$5 entry, free parking; Friday nights starting May 3

1030 Alpine Street in Los Angeles

The Odd Market at the Autry Museum gave plenty of warm-weather gallivanters the chance to gallivant around the grounds of the Griffith Park museum while soaking up good sounds, engaging in light-hearted activities, and savoring an independent shop-and-socialize scene.

That reoccurring market has now come to a conclusion, but the team behind the "Odd" outings have turned their creative gazes to a new adventuresome venture, one that involves "local talent, flavor, and culture."

The place? It's all happening each Friday night, beginning May 3, at 1030 Alpine Street, which is located close to both the 101 and 110 (or at least a few hops and a couple of jumps away).

This is the spot where Los Feliz Flea at Vintage Land, "The Mad World of Antiques, Vintage, & Makers" has been unfurling in recent weeks, if you're a fan of that treasure-packed pop-up.

So, for sure, the new Rooftop Night Market will possess some of that enticing oomph, but starlight, evening breezes, and an end-of-the-week spirit will add to the atmosphere.

Entry is five bucks, parking in the garage is complimentary, and the five-hour festivity begins at 5 o'clock, giving early-stop-by-ers the chance to shop then head to their next affair (and, for sure, the closing time of 10 p.m. will give people a chance to go mid-evening, if they're still out and about).

Eye-catching frocks from another era, garishly glamorous glassware, bright jewelry that garners compliments, artisanal goods, and all sorts of intriguing items, the kind of items you have to buy when you find them, will be for sale.

Live music, vittles for purchase, and a full bar will complement the shop-and-socialize scene.

"Rooftop Season," that fabled short-sleeved spell when many people head up, up, up, begins around the start of May.

This new week-ending market at Vintage Land will help connect shoppers, music lovers, and hang-outers with a rooftop blessed with vivacious views and more than a few groovy, got-to-get-'em finds.

Find out more about this new Friday-fun series at the Rooftop Night Market site.