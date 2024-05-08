NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to 2024 Long Beach Pride

The city of Long Beach will be holding their 41st annual pride event, Long Beach Pride, on Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th.

Join NBC4’s Annabelle Sedano and Christian Cázares and Noticiero Telemundo 52’s Enrique Chiabra and Michelle Trujillo on Sunday, May 19th at 10am at the Long Beach Pride Parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Long Beach Pride includes both a festival and a parade. 2024 Long Beach Pride festival takes place Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th from 11am - 10pm at 386 East Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803. The festival promotes inclusion, diversity, and culture with performances, vendors, and food.

The 2024 Long Beach Pride parade will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 10am on E. Ocean Blvd between Lindero Ave and Alamitos Ave.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For updates and information on this event please visit www.longbeachpride.com/parade/