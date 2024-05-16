Crime and Courts

UPS driver dead after shooting in Irvine, police say

The shooting took place near Chrysler and Bendix

A UPS driver was dead after a shooting in Irvine on Thursday, police said.

The Irvine Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter, that it received a call just after 3 p.m. about a man shot near Chrysler and Bendix.

A police spokesperson told NBC4 that a UPS truck was involved and that its driver was dead.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed police tape surrounding the truck parked along a street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

