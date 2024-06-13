Authorities looked for a bear that is suspected of breaking into five separate homes in Sierra Madre Thursday.

The Sierra Madre Police Department said its officers responded to five calls for service in the northeastern part of the city.

Authorities believe the bear broke into several homes within a short span of time Thursday. (Credit: RMG News)

While no one was home at four of the homes at the time of the bear’s entry, at one home, a woman had to lock herself inside a bedroom until the bear left.

Investigators believe all incidents happened within a two-hour time frame.