It's almost Inflatable Aquatic Park Season at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

What to Know The Inflatable Aquatic Park at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort opens Friday, May 24

The Newport Beach destination will kick off its summer fun from May 24-26 with music, outdoor movies, and more

$15 park guests, $20 visitors (per hour); more than 20 inflatables will be erected in the marina for the summer season, including four new inflatables; slides and a jungle gym are part of the line-up

We're standing at the delightful doorway to "Rooftop Season," when a few festive and airy social events head up, up, up to some of the highest points around town.

"Patio Season" is also a real thing when temperatures grow balmier, as is the related and always pleasurable pursuit of "Porch Season," should you plan to sip cool beverages while facing the street.

There is another warm-weather pastime that has its own season, and while it pops up — or "inflates," if you prefer — at a handful of places around our state, you can find the season in full flower in Newport Beach.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We are, of course, talking about Inflatable Aquatic Park Season, when the line-up of large inflatables make their return to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort.

A bevy of damp behemoths will dot the marina beginning on May 24, beckoning those inflatable enthusiasts who like a bit of whimsy with their waterplay.

May 24 is, in fact, the summer kick-off for the resort, which will screen films, welcome bands, and offer other al fresco pleasures throughout the long weekend.

Tunes at the Dunes will keep the beachy vibes robust while "Luca" and "Captain Marvel" will screen (on May 24 and 25, respectively).

As for the inflatable scene?

Four new inflatables are debuting at the resort's popular Inflatable Aquatic Park in 2024, with classics like the sizable slide and an enormous iceberg adding to the colorful collection.

Both resort guests and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splashy park with a ticket; tickets are timed and good for one hour (and not a full day, per the resort). A resort guest will pay $15 for an hour while a visitor ticket is $20.

There are rules and must-knows before you go — actually, before you purchase your ticket online — posted on the Newport Dunes site.