Scuffles break out overnight at UCLA between pro-Palestinian, Pro-Israeli protesters. Graffiti found on Royce Hall

Security remains tight at UCLA after an overnight confrontation between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters broke out just before midnight Tuesday.

NBC4 video shows images of the confrontation that took place around 11:40 p.m. in front of the encampment barricade on Dickson Plaza near Powell Library and Kaplan Hall.

The fight between members of both sides prompted UCLA Police Department officers to separate counter-protesters.

The new video also shows vandalism and “Free Gaza” spray-painted on the doors of Royce Hall.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

“We remain committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of Bruins, supporting the free expression rights of our community, and minimizing disruption to our teaching and learning mission,” the UCLA website posted. “Events and activities are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and we are working to maintain our regular campus life as much as possible.”

UCLA said security measures have been increased to secure the safety of its team members on site.

Access to Royce Quad will be limited according to the website.

"We will continue to ensure people on campus know about the demonstration so they can avoid the area if they wish." the website posted.