Mother's Day Weekend cooking classes will cover the goodie gamut at Santa Monica Place

What to Know Mother's Day Weekend cooking glasses; Mother's Day is on May 12, 2024

The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica

Mother's Day Chocolates & Caramels is on the list, as is Mother's Day Cookie Decorating; prices are listed on the school's site and availability is limited

The second Sunday in May bustles for many people, as we gratefully treat our moms, grandmoms, and all of the mom-centered superstars in our lives to brunch, time spent exploring a glorious garden, theater tickets, or a tender outing that is memorable and sweet.

Of course, the truth, as anyone who has ever attempted to make last-minute restaurant reservations well knows, is this: some of the most enticing (read: popular) Mother's Day offerings can fill up days and often weeks before the holiday arrives.

But what's the sound over on the west side of town?

Something is sizzling in Santa Monica, or rather mixing, baking, and sugaring up our mom-loving worlds, and while Mother's Day 2024 is still on the horizon, you can book your spot now.

We're waving a whisk in honor of the beloved Mother's Day cooking classes at The Gourmandise School, those scintillating sessions that will simmer throughout the second weekend in May.

These popular classes feature a gamut of gourmet themes, including Mother's Day Brunch, Mother's Day French Macarons, and Mother's Day Cooking Decorating.

Because these classes are activity-oriented and notably hands-on, several local foodies choose this learning-centered route rather than a more traditional Mother's Day event. And, of course, at the end of each cooking class? There are hot-from-the-oven treats to eat; you'll get to see how you did, one gooey bite at a time.

Spots are going, as they often do in April, but there are a few slots left for each as of mid-April.

If you prefer to have your meal made for you, and your mom does, too, there is LouLou, the eatery at The Gourmandise School. It's open for Mother's Day on May 12, with DJs and live performances to up the happy vibe.

And if you'd prefer to bake at home together?

Have an at-home baking kit shipped to your place or pick one up, at the school, in person. The Croissant Kit may tempt, especially given how often we encounter croissants on Mother's Day, from brunches to afternoon teas.