Barnsdall Art Park's popular Friday Night Wine Tastings return after a five-year hiatus

What to Know Friday Night Wine Tastings, presented by Barnsdall Art Park Foundation

Friday evenings from May 31 through Aug. 30; 5:30 to 9 p.m.

$45; $70 with a tour of the nearby Hollyhock House; $15 designated driver entry; 21+

Hundreds of sunsets have occurred since the summer of 2019 — about 1700 or so, give or take — but a popular local sunset event, one that was synonymous with the Golden Hour for many Angelenos, has been on a long-term hiatus.

We're rhapsodizing about the Friday Night Wine Tastings at Barnsdall Art Park, a hilltop reverie that involved excellent regional wines, picnic blankets, DJs at the turntables, and an often stunning sky show to the west.

The East Hollywood destination hasn't been silent since the last wine tasting, which took place in September 2019 — the art park is, after all, home to Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House, a UNESCO World Heritage site (and the sole World Heritage entry in Los Angeles) — but fans of the easygoing event have missed summer Friday nights on the hill.

Missed it, and wondered when exactly the wine tastings might make a welcome return.

The effervescent answer has just arrived, so grab your calendar and your favorite sunset-watching, vino-sipping buddy: The Friday Night Wine Tastings will resume on May 31, 2024.

It's the 15th season for the every-Friday-in-June-July-and-August gathering, which will feature a rotating line-up of food trucks and a host of DJs to give the proceedings that perfect, wind-down-the-week atmosphere.

Silverlake Wines will be at the wine-pouring helm, as is the tasty tradition, and if you'd like a tour of the Hollyhock House? There's a special combo ticket for that, so secure yours before heading up the hill. "Ravi GuneWardena: Ikebana for Hollyhock House" will be on view all summer, adding to the beauty of this special tour.

There's also plenty of plant action to admire around the world-famous building; hundreds of native plants, in gardens overseen by landscape design studio TERREMOTO, are now on view.

As for the food trucks set to show on select nights? Triple Beam Pizza and Ardi's Eats & Sweets will stop by the pastoral, city-sweeping scene.

Of course, this welcome return isn't solely about the Chardonnays, sunsets, or socializing; the Friday Night Wine Tastings also raise funds for many art initiatives around the area.

Tickets for the May 31 kick-off are going fast, or, if you prefer, fading as quickly as an all-too-brief sunset; you'll want to buy yours now if you want to be there on opening night.