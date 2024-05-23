Master's graduate dedicates book to her parents, who are immigrant farm workers

After years of sacrifices and hard work, Erica Alfaro completed her master's degree and decided to celebrate the achievement by honoring her biggest support system -- her parents.

To capture the moment, Alfaro had her parents pose in front of the strawberry fields in Carlsbad, wearing her cap and gown. The viral picture was taken with her parents after she graduated with a master's degree from San Diego State University.

Afaro's parents, Claudio Alfaro and Teresa Herrera, are two migrant farm workers originally from Oaxaca who worked from dawn to dusk in the agricultural fields to give their family a better life. Alfaro was the first in her family to attend college.

"We are proud that she has accomplished her dreams," said Claudio. Meanwhile, her mother emphasized that "it was all worth it, the sacrifices I made, working in the field, it was worth it, and I feel very proud of her."

But the scholar's desire to excel was not yet done. Erica's book, "Harvesting Dreams," will now be on the shelves of libraries in the city of Los Angeles in Spanish and English. Alfaro hopes it inspires the younger generation and offers some advice for those who are pursuing a higher education.

"Study, because we have that ability to change our lives and that the power is in education. For me, it was the ticket out of a life of poverty," said Alfaro.

She added that despite coming from a family where her parents did not have the opportunity to learn to read and write, she feels very fortunate because they taught her the most important thing in life -- to fight for your dreams no matter where you come from and to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I am very happy that this book will be in libraries in Los Angeles. This book is dedicated to my parents, and is the story behind the photo that went viral," said Erica.

Alfaro will be at the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. to talk about her book and journey.

This article was originally reported by NBC4's sister station, Telemundo 52. To read the original report, click here.