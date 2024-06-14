Labor Unions

Unionized Food 4 Less workers vote in favor of strike authorization

The bargaining committee will resume negotiations with Kroger on Monday.

By Amber X. Chen

In an overwhelming result Seven United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals voted in favor of a strike authorization on Friday, according to the committee.

The UFCW Locals — which represents over 6,000 Food 4 Less/Foods Co. workers across California — cited unfair labor practices by parent company Kroger as a reason for their strike authorization vote.

“Food 4 Less executives have decided to resort to unlawful tactics instead of following federal labor law and treating the bargaining process with the respect and seriousness that it deserves,” wrote the UFCW Food 4 Less/Foods Co. Bargaining Committee.

The bargaining committee has negotiated with Kroger since April, negotiating a new contract with better employee benefits.

According to the committee, Food 4 Less/Foods Co. members from all seven UFCW Locals held strike authorization votes from June 10 to June 14.

The vote follows what workers say are numerous labor violations by Kroger throughout contract negotiations.

On May 22, workers filed numerous unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

These charges include Kroger discriminating against participating union member employees and attempting to inhibit union activities.

The bargaining committee will resume negotiations with Kroger on Monday.

