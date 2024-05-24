‘Frogs' hops, with hope, into the Aquarium of the Pacific; the new exhibition is now open

What to Know "Frogs: Facing a Changing World" at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

May 24 opening; the "ribbit exhibit" is included with admission

View habitats, learn about frogs' life cycles, and find out how the institution is aiding in amphibian conservation

Dubbing the Aquarium of the Pacific's brand-new amphibian show a "ribbit exhibit"?

We're tempted to, simply because just about everyone is inclined to ribbit, or at least attempt a croak, when thinking about the frogverse.

And while these little leapers are certainly quite cute, they are essential players in so many ecosystems. To honor these often damp and frequently diminutive dignitaries, there is "Frogs: Facing a Changing World," the just-debuted exhibition at the Long Beach-based aquatic institution.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A Solomon Island Leaf Frog (Aquarium of the Pacific)

The new show, which opened on May 24, invites visitors to hop through 20-plus areas devoted to habitats, frog eggs, local California frogs, and other areas to become froggily fascinated over.

Critters like the axolotl will be highlighted in the exhibits, giving frog fans an in-depth look at these incredible animals and some of their closest amphibian kin, like the newt.

Yep, you just newt we were going to give a shout-out to salamanders and other frog-adjacent icons.

And while frogdom can be quite adorable — it's no wonder that so many cartoon and game characters find inspiration in these handsome hoppers — the exhibition has a note of urgency, too.

You'll "(l)earn about the diversity of species and their unique adaptions, the threats they are facing, and how the Aquarium is helping to save them from extinction."

"Frogs: Facing a Changing World" is included with your Aquarium of the Pacific admission.