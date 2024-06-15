Long Beach opens free aquatic playgrounds for the summer

The city of Long Beach has opened two free, family-friendly aquatic playgrounds for the summer, it announced earlier this week.

Inflatable water parks are now available for use at Alamitos Beach and Bayshore Beach daily through Sept. 4. The play structures boast monkey bars, bouncers and springboards so visitors can have some fun in the sun.

Aside from the fun, the city warns that “aquatic-based recreation is a naturally dangerous activity.” It warns the public that the city is not responsible or liable for injuries caused while using the playgrounds. Lifeguards may not be on duty, it added.

The following rules will be enacted at both sites:

All participants must pass a swim test before using the aquatic playgrounds

Each child under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult

Life jackets and personal flotation devices are not allowed while using waterplay features.

For more information, and for a map to both sites, click here.