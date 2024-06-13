Things to do this weekend: Treat Dad to great eats, a record fair, and a free car show

What to Know Father's Day is June 16

The Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance will feature fancy cars, dozens of them, parked in the heart of Beverly Hills; no admission is required

2024 date change to note: The Pasadena Chalk Festival, a longtime Father's Day Weekend favorite, is happening on June 22-23

Happy Father's Day: Dadly doings are such delights, whether your dear ol' dad is into barbecue feasts, time spent on the ocean, or admiring luxury cars. If a day among some awesome autos is Pop's preference, make for Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance. Other happenings, including a record fair at Smorgasburg LA and a BBQ event at The Huntington, are on the dad-tastic June 16 line-up.

DTLA Dog Days: Raise your paw if you think the dog days of summer arrive in July and August. Yep, they do, but this dog-centered celebration, which will romp on June 14 and 15, is getting a gleeful jump on summer-style merrymaking. Dog caricatures on Friday night, pet product vendors, music, Puppy Yoga during the day on Saturday, and more Fido-riffic fun times are on the schedule. Entry is free, but there is a fee for Puppy Yoga.

Evening experiences at LA Arboretum: 'Tis the sunshiny season, for sure and no doubt, but we're still treasuring the nights, short though they seem to be. A certain splendid Arcadia garden is, too, which means that a few fanciful events are blooming on LA Arboretum's after-hours calendar. An Adult Night Hike devoted to "Risky Botany" and a chance to try your hand at Night Photography are two June 15 enticements. More moonlit fun is soon to come, so eye the calendar.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Free astronomy events: Speaking of nighttime — honestly, we're never done going on and on about it, which is understandable, since nights are magical — there are two pay-nothing astronomy gatherings sparkling over the weekend. The Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey is welcoming families for some telescope-gazing (you can BYOT, if you like) on June 14 while Griffith Observatory's popular Public Star Party shines on June 15.

Cardboard Yacht Regatta: The weather seems just about perfect for a thrilling regatta, but you won't need to head to a local harbor for the splashy action. Rather, the Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool is where handmade cardboard boats will attempt to float, though sinking is, of course, a possibility. Registering your boat for the June 15 event? That's closed, so stop by to spectate and start dreaming of 2025.