Build your cardboard yacht for this rollicking Santa Monica regatta

What to Know 12th Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta

Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool in Santa Monica

Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $20 registration per yacht; only corrugated cardboard and duct tape are permitted in a boat's construction (read all the rules before registering)

We're now sailing into the summer season, if not literally, but that doesn't mean that boats aren't constantly drifting through our daydreams.

The chance to step aboard a ship, or even admire a seafaring vessel as it skims across the watery horizon, is a cheerful thought when June arrives, but our thoughts grow even cheerier when we consider building a boat, from scratch, for a seriously lighthearted showdown.

You won't need timber planks, steel bolts, or even canvas for masts to construct your watercraft: Rather, only corrugated cardboard and duct tape will be permitted for this playful Santa Monica event.

Upon hearing "Santa Monica" you might think you'll be sailing your boat upon the Pacific, but that isn't quite the quirky case with the beloved Cardboard Yacht Regatta, an annual and adorably offbeat event at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

The historical landmark, which, in fact, is just a few steps from the ocean's edge, has quite the spectacular swimming pool, and on June 15 several cardboard boats — er, "yachts" — will attempt to cross the pool without, well, promptly disintegrating.

Or at least growing so soggy that the boat sinks, with the "awwws" emitted by onlookers adding pathos and support.

And, of course, motors are a no-no; this is a full-on powered-by-people soak-stravaganza, whether oar not you're ready for it.

Yes, we said "oar" before: You'll need to row to traverse the length of the pool if you go in search of victory.

Registration is open and there are, as of this typing, a few spots left. Of course, plenty of people simply like to spectate during the spirited and creative competition, so consider that course if building a little boat, from scratch, isn't in your near future.

Who, though, will be given the People's Choice Award for "Best Use of Theme" or "Most Likely to Sink"?

Consider every award an honor you'll brag about forever; after all, how many of us build a boat and sail it, with confidence, into the sunset?

Or should we say "funset" in this case?

There are a lot of happy happenings surfacing at the Annenberg Community Beach House this summer; read more now.