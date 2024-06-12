The Arboretum's evening adventures emit a serene summer glow

What to Know Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Arcadia

The popular daytime spot offers after-hours events on select warm-weather nights; hikes, nature, and photography are frequent themes

Adult Night Hike: Risky Botany, an event coming up on June 15, is $25 general; $20 members; ages 18 and up

The days are doing that gloom-be-gone thing that they often do when the summer solstice is nigh and life is growing warmer.

And while this sunny spell has us reaching for extra ice cubes and hats with huge brims, we're also aware that, beginning on June 21, the day after the longest day of the year, the nights will begin to lengthen, little by little.

This thought can put us in an atmospheric state of mind, the sort of freakier frame that has us pondering how close autumn really is. The Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden gets us, and might just be feeling the same way: An Adult Night Hike, devoted to "Risky Botany," will bloom, with eerie oomph, on the final Saturday of spring.

That's June 15, which doesn't strike us as a particularly potent date to discuss some of the spookiest specimens around.

And yet? An after-sundown saunter through the shadowy Arcadia destination can instantly summon an ethereal aura, whatever the time of year.

But this offbeat outdoor experience isn't the only evening event coming up for the 127-acre property, which is home to the lovely Queen Anne Cottage and other spectacular sights; Night Photography With Frank McDonough is also shimmering on June 15 (a non-member ticket is $40, while members may join for $30).

And when the June full moon fills us with wonder, right after the summer solstice?

You can count on the Arboretum to offer a Forest Bathing adventure, a serene staple at the sylvan spot. Tickets for the general public are $35 each, while garden members may join for $25. The June 21 event is open to guests ages 12 and older.

If these offbeat outings are of interest to you, keep a peeper peeped on the LA Arboretum's calendar; quite often, quirkier evening events with educational vibes, created specifically for grown-up garden lovers, flower beautifully, much like blossoms in a moonbeam.