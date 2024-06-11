Free and full of wonder: ‘Astronomy Night' sparkles at this Downey destination

What to Know Astronomy Night at the Columbia Memorial Space Center

Friday, June 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Free; enjoy the center's telescopes and/or bring your own

The last days of spring seem to boast a particular twinkle around twilight, and even if this special shine is partly imagined, we can still concur that June stargazing is particularly pleasurable.

Maybe that's because go-go-go mode has eased up, those harried days of May and the end of the school year, and breaking out a telescope to view the moon, and maybe a star cluster or two, suits the vibe.

You can usually find a free Public Star Party at Griffith Observatory once a month — the next one is gazing up from the grounds surrounding the hilltop landmark on June 15 — but there's something sparkly afoot in Downey as the weekend begins.

It's Astronomy Night, another complimentary, pay-nothing, soak-in-the-starshine soirée. But don't turn your spaceship in the direction of Griffith Park; rather, you'll make for the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey.

The two-hour to-do is all about telescopes; the center will erect a few sky-searching scopes, but visitors are also invited to bring their own, if they'd like.

If you can't set your saucer down at the center on June 14, take heart: More nifty happenings are ahead this summer. Not only is the New Shepard Capsule on view — it's "an exact replica of the one that flies humans to space" — but Rocket Fever, a free rocket-themed celebration, lifts off on Aug. 10.

The center is open Tuesday through Saturday. Check out further details, admission prices, and what's on view now.