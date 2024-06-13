Arf arf: Pups will play at Pershing Square during ‘DTLA Dog Days'

What to Know DTLA Dog Days

Saturday, June 15 at Pershing Square; community dog walks, DJs, dog caricatures, and other pet-centric pursuits will fill the daytime to-do

Free entry (Puppy Yoga on June 15 has a fee and pre-registration is required); a Friday night event is also popping up on June 14 in honor of Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Pooch parties come in all sorts of sweet stripes, and spots, and snaggleteeth, too.

Sometimes these tender to-dos pop up at large-scale adoption-centered events as well as those community parks, the places where locals gather to hobnob and show off their hounds.

But if you're a downtown-loving doggist, and you and your shaggy sweetie live near or among our city's spectacular skyscrapers, you are likely familiar with a Fido-themed fest that has been around for several sweet years: DTLA Dog Days at Pershing Square.

Those ol' Dog Days may be something we associate with the hottest stretch of the year, in July and August, but the furry fun is trotting on the final Friday and Saturday of springtime: June 14 and 15.

The Friday evening meet-up is in honor of Bring Your Dog to Work Day. True, the woof-wonderful occasion is traditionally observed on the Friday following Father's Day, but the DTLA dog community is getting an early start on celebrating.

If you want to swing by for the June 14 happening, that's arf-arf-ing from 4 to 8 o'clock at Pershing Square. Then on June 15? The good times are on the trot from 10 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon.

While Dog Days is a complimentary affair, do note that there is a fee for Puppy Yoga (and you should register in advance, yep).

You can also RSVP for wider celebration on the site, a nice gesture that will help the Dog Days team know you'll be there. And, of course, you can pre-peruse some of the petly vendors set to call upon Pershing Square, should you want to browse treats, bowls, and other important items.

For details on both the June 14 evening event and the midday merriment on June 15, leap on over to this site pronto.