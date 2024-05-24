Traffic

91 Freeway closed for SWAT standoff after pursuit in Anaheim Hills

A blue sedan was wedged between two armored police vehicles during the freeway standoff in Orange County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The 91 Freeway was closed in Orange County Friday morning due to a SWAT standoff on the road, backing up traffic for miles in both directions.

The standoff in the Anaheim Hills area began after an armed driver involved in a police pursuit that began in Corona stopped on the freeway. Details about what led to the chase were not available.

The freeway was closed on both sides at Imperial Highway and Lakeview Avenue.

Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the scene, where the blue sedan was stopped in a middle lane. The car, with what appeared to be a hole in a rear driver's side window, was sandwiched between the two armored police vehicles.

It was not immediately clear how many people are inside the car.

Drivers and passengers were getting out of their cars, which were stopped behind about a dozen law enforcement vehicles. Video showed one witness roll up on a skateboard in the HOV lane.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions and on nearby streets. Some drivers turned around to access the nearest freeway exit.

