A ‘Sea of Sunflowers' is adding flair to the final week of The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

The Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms are still popping, but the tall and stately specimens are now sharing the showy spotlight.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Flower Fields

  • The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Village
  • Open daily through Sunday, May 12; advance tickets are required; $23 adult (other ticketing tiers available)
  • The Sea of Sunflowers is a late-season favorite at the attraction, covering five flowery acres, but there are several sights and activities to enjoy

The Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, the celebrated symbol of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Village, is still having its delightful day, even if the pretty, full-headed blossom's eye-popping peak happened about a month or so ago.

But the airy 55-acre attraction, which is open each year from the first day of March through Mother's Day, always has a few more things up its sleeve, er, stem, from special happenings to bright sights.

And one of the brightest of those sights is now beckoning visitors as the destination's final days commence: The Sea of Sunflowers, a late-season favorite at The Flower Fields.

The tall, big-headed beauties don't ramble nearly as far as the vast patches of the ranunculus flowers do, of course, but there are plenty of sunflowers to admire.

And we do mean "plenty": The Sea of Sunflowers covers around five acres.

It's the third year for this sweet "sea," which can be found overlooking an actual sea, or rather ocean: The Pacific may be viewed in the distance from several vantage points around The Flower Fields, a cool blue complement to all of the hues up on the hillside.

Mother's Day, the final day of the attraction's busy season, is a popular draw, so be sure to book your spot in advance.

Advance tickets are required every day at the attraction, in fact, and special occasions during the annual run do book up faster.

If you can't make it, there's a Mother's Day Bouquet special flowering through May 10; the eye-catching bunches feature "mixed with "Alstroemeria, Delphinium, Ranunculus, Ruscus, Solidago and Sunflowers." You'll save 10% on this happy and fragrant hello from the colorful Carlsbad spot.

Check out the map of The Flower Fields — find it near the bottom of this page — and discover where to locate the Sweet Pea Maze, Mediterranean Garden, and the Historical Poinsettia Display.

