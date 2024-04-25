The University of Southern California announced Thursday it was canceling one of the key events of the 2024 commencement ceremonies amid unrest following Wednesday’s mass protest on campus and the cancelation of the undergraduate valedictorian’s commencement speech.

The school shared the update with students and faculty members that it would not be hosting the “main stage ceremony,” which the university said typically brings 65,000 guests to the school campus.

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band," the school said.

The university also moved to implement a few security measures for the commencement events.

Ticket reservations required

All graduating students should reserve free tickets for eight named guests to access all commencement events between May 8 and 11.

The tickets were said to be non-transferable, and those who need more tickets will have to go through an appeal process.

Clear bags

Security officers will screen people and their bags at the upcoming commencement events, according to the university.

A clear bag policy will be enforced as it is for athletic events at the Coliseum and other large venues.

Extra preparation time recommended

As graduates and their guests were set to go through security, the university urged those participating in the commencement events to allow more time.

The University of Southern California campus remained closed to the general public Thursday with only students, faculty members and employees with proper identification being given access as classes were expected to as scheduled.

The university’s safety officers as well as officials from the Los Angeles Police Department increased security around the school after tensions flared during an “occupation” of USC's Alumni Park by pro-Palestine protesters demanding that the university end ties with Israel and Israeli-tied investments.