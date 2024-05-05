7 injured, 4 in critical condition, in Long Beach shooting

Seven people were injured late Saturday in a shooting in Long Beach.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard. Four people were hospitalized in critical condition. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were reported early Sunday. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The area is near restaurants, a gas station and several other businesses.

Details about a possible motive were not available.