7 injured, 4 in critical condition, in Long Beach shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

Seven people were injured late Saturday in a shooting in Long Beach.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard. Four people were hospitalized in critical condition. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests were reported early Sunday. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available. 

The area is near restaurants, a gas station and several other businesses. 

Details about a possible motive were not available. 

