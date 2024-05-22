Off-duty LAPD officer arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested an off-duty officer in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 8600 block of Belford Avenue.

The off-duty officer was identified as Richard Podkowski. He is no longer in custody and is currently on administrative leave.

According to LAPD, Podkowski has been employed by the department since 2018 and is assigned to the West Bureau.

No further details were immediately available.