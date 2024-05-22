LAPD

Off-duty LAPD officer arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

He is currently on administrative leave.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested an off-duty officer in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 8600 block of Belford Avenue.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The off-duty officer was identified as Richard Podkowski. He is no longer in custody and is currently on administrative leave. 

According to LAPD, Podkowski has been employed by the department since 2018 and is assigned to the West Bureau.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us