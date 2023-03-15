Gloria Molina Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer
A Los Angeles political trailblazer says she has terminal cancer. Video broadcast Wednesday March 15, 2023 on the NBC4 News.
Man Rescued From Rushing LA RiverThis last round of wet weather left behind a lot of damage. From landslides and debris flows, to potholes and dangerous rescues in the LA river. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Mar. 15, 20...
School Workers at LAUSD Announce 3-Day StrikeThe announcement was made during a massive rally in downtown LA. Tonight the superintendent is now asking union leaders to get back to the bargaining table to avert a strike. Darsha Philips reports fo...
LAUSD Workers Announce Strike Dates
The union representing some 30,000 LAUSD workers plans to strike next week, which could lead to districtwide school closures. Darsha Philips reports March 15, 2023.
Police Search for Burglary Suspect After Pursuit
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in the Long Beach area. As seen on air on Mar. 15, 2023.