Investigation underway after driver of Lamborghini crashes following pursuit

The driver of the Dodge Durango that was involved in the crash fled the scene.

By City News Service

A motorist in a Lamborghini SUV was rushed to a hospital Saturday after a hit-and-run crash with a Dodge Durango in Tarzana, authorities said.

The condition of the injured motorist was not immediately clear.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Tampa Avenue and Ventura Boulevard at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

California Highway Patrol officers had attempted to pull over the Lamborghini for speeding on the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway near Barham Boulevard, the CHP reported. They terminated the pursuit 3:36 a.m. and were notified by the LAPD about 20 minutes later that the luxury SUV had been involved in a crash, the CHP told City News Service.

The Durango fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, authorities said.

The CHP has taken over the investigation, according to the LAPD.

