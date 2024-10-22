Fidos will flaunt Halloween costumes at these furry SoCal fests

What to Know Corgi Beach Day romps at Huntington Dog Beach Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Corgis and honorary Corgis are invited to arrive in costume

The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade trots in Long Beach Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park: Howl'oween raises a howl at Playhouse Village Park Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All events are free to watch; you can enjoy a front row seat at the Haute Dog parade for $6; there's a $10 fee to enter your pup in the Haute Dog parade

If your snoozing pup has suddenly awoken and gazed at you while a blanket partially draped their head, giving them the adorable appearance of a hound wearing some sort of makeshift hat, you were likely overcome, at least momentarily, by extreme cuteness.

It isn't often we ask our shaggy besties to go the sartorial route, but when Halloween is in sight, we will bestow a few costume-y items upon our furry friend all to up their extreme cute-a-tude (which, honestly, is already pretty darn high).

And extreme cute-a-tude will be in the autumn air at Huntington Dog Beach, Belmont Shore in Long Beach, and Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena as canine costume events capture the fancies of Fido-loving Southern Californians in the days ahead.

The Corgi Beach Day, the huge Huntington Dog Beach happening, isn't just about the costumes, though plenty of Corgis, and honorary Corgis, do arrive rocking shark costumes, beachwear, and spooky get-ups.

There are competitions — the Loudest Barking Corgi is a new offering this time around — as well as photo opportunities and playtime. The sandy celebration is raising an adorable ruckus Oct. 26.

But the utter cute-a-tude will continue into Sunday, fear not.

Two Oct. 27 dogly to-dos are on the 2024 Rover round-up, including the long-running Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade in Long Beach, which will win hearts on the afternoon of Oct. 27 near the former Belmont Pool grassy area.

Over 450 pups in costumes are expected at this outsized affair, which features a red carpet and several clever team costumes involving both hounds and humans (think "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Addams Family," for starters).

And at Playhouse Village Park a little earlier in the day?

Group costumes are also in the spotlight at the Oct. 27 dog festival — there's an award for Best Group Costume, in fact — and other sweet sights, including treats for the four-footed guests, photo spots, and other Halloween-inspired activities.

It's free, but do RSVP on this site.