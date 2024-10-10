LA Zoo's ‘Beloved Pets Ofrenda' invites visitors to remember their furry friends

What to Know LA Zoo's Beloved Pets Ofrenda

The ofrenda, a cherished part of the animal park's Día de los Muertos observances, is open each weekend in October and the first weekend of November, as well as Monday, Oct. 14 in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center is a co-partner on the popular project

Visiting the ofrenda is included with zoo admission or membership

You're dearly (dearly dearly) missed dog? He was sassy and full of vim and when you moved in the direction of the couch he'd jump up and nestle into his cuddle spot, the cozy place next to your usual cushion.

You surely have countless recollections about your incredible cat, too, and all of the critters you knew, cared for, and loved once upon a not-so-long-ago time.

The Los Angeles Zoo shines a special spotlight on the much-adored pets we've lost over the years through its colorful Beloved Pets Ofrenda, a sizable seasonal altar presented in partnership with Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center.

The 2024 ofrenda is now on view at the animal park each weekend day through Nov. 3 as well as Oct. 14 in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Mementos, paper marigolds and poppies, photos, and more may be added to the seasonal ofrenda. (cr: Carl Myers/Los Angeles Zoo)

Entry to the area? It's included with your zoo admission or membership.

Printing photographs or illustrating your "cherished animal companion" is part of the poignant tradition; you'll find drawing materials at a table near the altar.

"Over these last several years, the Zoo has been able to share the riche Hispanic heritage of Los Angeles with its guests by co-creating this special ofrenda with our friends from Plaza de le Raza," said Coral Barreiro, LA Zoo manager of community programs.

The lovely altar is known for its traditional decorations, such as paper marigolds (cr: Carl Myers/Los Angeles Zoo)

"No matter your background, grief surrounding the loss of a pet is a universal feeling, and I am proud that we get to share these deep experiences with our community and provide our guests with the space to honor their pets and learn more about the culture that makes up this amazing City."

Find out more now about hours, admission, prices, and more at the LA Zoo site.