What to know about the 10 propositions on the California election ballot

California voters will decide 10 statewide ballot propositions with wide-ranging ramifications in the November election.

The props include bond money for several projects, a change in how local governments get approval for those bonds and future money borrowing, the state minimum wage, rent control, prison labor, an existing tax for health-related funds and more.

Below, you'll find summaries of each prop. Click on the prop number to learn more.

Summaries of 10 California ballot props

How are propositions added to the California ballot?

There are two ways a ballot proposition can get on an election ballot in California.

First, the prop can be placed before voters by the California State Legislature.

Second, a prop can be added through a petition, which can be brought by anyone. If the petition receives enough signatures, it qualifies for the election ballot.

Important Nov. 5 general election dates