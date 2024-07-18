Food & Drink

Tomatoes 101: Everything you need to know about the beloved summer staple  

Carmen Perr, best known to her 1M+ followers as ‘Carmen in the Garden,’ joins California Live’s Danielle Nottingham to talk all things tomatoes. Learn the different varieties, how to grow your own & get Carmen’s favorite summer salad recipe. 

Summer Panzanella Salad Recipe:

Ingredients —

  • 4 cups of day-old bread, cut into cubes
  • 4 cups of ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 cup cucumber, sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, torn
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Method—

  1. Toast the bread cubes in a 375°F oven for 10-15 minutes until crispy.
  2. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion.
  3. Whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper.

