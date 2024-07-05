Back to school

NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52's BACK TO SCHOOL DONATION DRIVE RETURNS TO PROVIDE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO LOCAL STUDENTS

Between July 8 and August 11, the public can make a donation to support youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Campaign will culminate with backpack distribution events between August 1 and August 10

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 announce the return of their Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive to help students get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year.  Between July 8 and August 11, the public is invited to join the stations by making a donation to support youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF).  Funds raised will provide resources to students and families in Southern California. The campaign will culminate with backpack distribution events to be held between August 1 and August 10.

The stations are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students. This partnership helps support the organizations efforts to strengthen the region’s most underserved and under-resourced urban neighborhoods by addressing pressing academic and community needs.  The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The distribution events will take place as follows:

  • Thursday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA

4801 E. 58th Street, Maywood, CA 90270

  • Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

  • Tuesday, August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MAOF Ontario Early Learning Center

1205 N. Baker Avenue, Ontario, CA 91764

  • Wednesday, August 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mid Valley YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405

  • Friday, August 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744

  • Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

MAOF Riverside Early Learning Center

4103 Tyler Street, Riverside, CA 92503

Sponsors for the 2024 Supporting Our Schools campaign include California Credit Union and Jacoby and Meyers.  California Credit Union will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 27. To find a participating credit union branch, click here.

Throughout the campaign, the stations will highlight stories surrounding back-to-school, education, and how donations can make an impact on families and students. Audiences can tune in to NBC4 News for coverage weekdays during Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m., and during CA Live weekdays at 11:30 a.m.  On Telemundo 52, tune-in weekdays to Noticiero Telemundo 52 morning newscasts at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Noticiero Telemundo 52 al Mediodía at 12 p.m., and evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Acceso Total at 11:30 a.m. Viewers can also catch special coverage on the station’s digital and mobile platforms.

To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.  Follow the effort on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52, with the hashtags #SupportingOurSchools and #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.

This article tagged under:

Back to school
