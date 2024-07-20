Food & Drink

Meet the chef bringing flavors of her Kickapoo Nation to the Bay Area

California Live’s Jobeth Devera is in the kitchen with Crystal Wahpepah, the chef and owner of Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland, to learn how to make her beloved Three Sisters Veggie Bowl. As a member of the Kickapoo nation of Oklahoma, Crystal’s objectives for Wahpepah’s Kitchen go beyond serving up delicious food to her community, using cuisine as a vessel for conversation and healing.

THREE SISTERS VEGGIE BOWL RECIPE:

Serves 4 people

  • 2 cobs fresh corn
  • 2 cups squash
  • ½ cup beans
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • ½ cup arugula
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • Dried sunflower (optional)
*Add all ingredients to a bowl and combine. Chill in the refrigerator for an hour or serve room temp. 

