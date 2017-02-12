A file photo of the southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry blocked on January 8, 2017.

Authorities have closed the San Ysidro Port of Entry for the sixth straight weekend in a row, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials confirm.

It is unclear whether the entry point was closed due to protests in Mexico, as it had been for the previous five weekends.

The soutbound lanes into Mexico will be closed. CalTrans announced road closures in the area, including westbound State Route 905 to southbound Interstate 805, and westbound SR 905 to southbound Interstate 5.

Protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day, as well as recent executive actions signed by President Trump regarding border security.