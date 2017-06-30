Two people escaped the fiery wreckage of a small plane that crashed Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in Orange County, clipped a pickup and skidded to a stop against a median as it burst into flames.

The crash occurred at the MacArthur Boulevard exit ramp near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana as the Cessna 310 arrived for a landing. Two people -- a man and a woman in their 50s and 60s -- were on the plane, which caught fire and produced a tower of smoke that could be seen for miles around by drivers and workers in nearby office buildings.

Details regarding the victims' conditions were not immediately available.

"It was a very surreal moment," said witness Korosh Torkzadeh, who works in the area. "I didn't really hear an impact. I thought the plane had actually made it to the airport, but then we saw it on the 405 Freeway."

Watch: Aftermath of Small Plane Crash on 405 Freeway

Viewer video and images show the aftermath from a small plane crash on the 405 Freeway in Santa Ana on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Torkzadeh said authorities' response time was "almost instant."

The plane went down around 9:30 a.m. just short of the runway, which is adjacent to the freeway, at John Wayne Airport, said Deanne Thompson, public information officer for the airport. The pilot declared an emergency shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport and trying to return to the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ray Spitzer was going surfing for his birthday when he saw the explosion.

"We're going about 65, 70 mph and then we started slowing down quick, so I pulled the car over," Spitzer said.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to crash on the northbound side of the freeway and ended up on the southbound side. Blackstone Hamilton said the plane clipped the rear of his pickup.

"The rear-end of my struck was spun around," Hamilton said. "Thought at first it was a big rig that hit us.

"I checked my passenger, made sure he was ok. We gave each other a hug that we were still alive. That's life, I guess."

It appears that no other vehicles were struck by the plane, but drivers swerved around debris and avoided the flaming wreckage.

"There was debris all over the freeway," said witness Christian Romo. "It was insane. It was really scary. We were just praying instantly that they're ok and that their families are ok."

Romo said the plane tilted to its side and almost turned upside-down as it crashed into the freeway median. Several drivers stopped on the side of the road to help the plane's two occupants before firefighters arrived to douse the flames and treat the injured.

"The fact that a plane was able to land and only strike a single vehicle is extraordinary," Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

Airport departures were not affected, but the airport was closed to arrivals until about 10:30 a.m., according to airport officials.

A small plane crash landed on the 405 Freeway in Santa Ana after taking off from John Wayne Airport, the FAA said, on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Photo credit: KNBC-TV

The freeway was closed after the crash.