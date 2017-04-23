Then-and-Now Interactive: Compare Scenes From the LA Riots | NBC Southern California
L.A. Riots

Looking back at the Los Angeles Riots of 1992

Then-and-Now Interactive: Compare Scenes From the LA Riots

By Willian Avila and Sean Myers

    AP Images/KNBC-TV

    These side-by-side images are from May 2017 and during the Los Angeles riots in April and May 1992. Compare the scenes by using the slider.

    To View Full Photo: Click the bar in the middle of each image and slide it.

    1. A structure burns at La Brea Avenue and 8th Street in the Miracle Mile area.

    2. A soldier stands near a burned down business at the corner of Vermont Avenue and 8th Street in Koreatown.

    3. Black smoke from a structure fire billows into the air near Pico Boulevard and Hayworth Avenue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

    4. A wing of a Koreatown strip mall on Vermont Avenue near 1st Street is engulfed in flames.

    5. Looters run away from a Payless shoe store on Crenshaw Boulevard near 28th Street.

    6. Firefighters douse a Crenshaw Boulevard Payless shoe store that was first looted and then went up in flames.

