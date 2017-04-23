These side-by-side images are from May 2017 and during the Los Angeles riots in April and May 1992. Compare the scenes by using the slider.

To View Full Photo: Click the bar in the middle of each image and slide it.

1. A structure burns at La Brea Avenue and 8th Street in the Miracle Mile area.

2. A soldier stands near a burned down business at the corner of Vermont Avenue and 8th Street in Koreatown.

3. Black smoke from a structure fire billows into the air near Pico Boulevard and Hayworth Avenue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

4. A wing of a Koreatown strip mall on Vermont Avenue near 1st Street is engulfed in flames.

5. Looters run away from a Payless shoe store on Crenshaw Boulevard near 28th Street.

6. Firefighters douse a Crenshaw Boulevard Payless shoe store that was first looted and then went up in flames.