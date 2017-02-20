A family of a 14-year-old boy was desperate to find him after he went missing while walking from school in San Fernando Friday. He was still not found Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

The family of a 14-year-old boy was pleading for the public's help Monday after the teen went missing while leaving school Friday in San Fernando.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen leaving his school about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Rodriguez's family said he has not run away before, and it is not in his character to take off.

His aunt said said he is a quiet boy who goes home to play his X-Box.

Rodriguez was described as a 5-feet 4-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 100 pounds.

Detectives from the LAPD's Mission Station asked anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts to call them at 818-838-9800.