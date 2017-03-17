Adam Hernandez, 11, was last seen riding his scooter in front of a Pomona complex on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Police sought the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy last seen in Pomona on Thursday.

Adam Hernandez was last seen riding his scooter in the area of the 3700 block of W. Valley Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department.

Adam is 4-foot-10, 90 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. He has not medical or mental history and is in good health, police said.

Adam has family members who live in the city of Azusa.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.