Belen De Leon Named Grand Marshal for the City of Gardena Cinco de Mayo Parade

The City of Gardena will celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the 37th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities this Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Gardena Market (Gardena Blvd and New Hampshire Avenue) and ends at Mas Fukai Park, where the celebration starts up as the parade ends.

Come enjoy this family friendly celebration with Mariachis, folklorico dancing, great food, classic cars, entertainment and a fun parade where NBC4’s Today in LA Meteorologist Belen de Leon will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. The Community Grand Marshal is Victor Escobar, a Gardena Valley Lions member.

For more information visit www.cityofgardena.org/events.