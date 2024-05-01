Cinco de Mayo

Belen De Leon Named Grand Marshal for the City of Gardena Cinco de Mayo Parade

The City of Gardena will celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the 37th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities this Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Gardena Market (Gardena Blvd and New Hampshire Avenue) and ends at Mas Fukai Park, where the celebration starts up as the parade ends.

Come enjoy this family friendly celebration with Mariachis, folklorico dancing, great food, classic cars, entertainment and a fun parade where NBC4’s Today in LA Meteorologist Belen de Leon will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. The Community Grand Marshal is Victor Escobar, a Gardena Valley Lions member.

For more information visit www.cityofgardena.org/events.  

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cinco de Mayo
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us