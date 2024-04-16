YMCA Of Metropolitan Los Angeles (YMCA-LA), NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrates Kids at the 32nd Annual Healthy Kids Day

Healthy kids make our community stronger and more vibrant, and nobody celebrates healthy kids like the Y. This year, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles (YMCA-LA) is celebrating 32 years of keeping kids healthy with an incredible FREE Healthy Kids Day event at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 21st from 12-4pm.

Healthy Kids Day is one of the largest FREE community-based health and family events in Los Angeles, helping kids reach their best outcomes for success through STEM, Sports programs, Early Education and Childcare, Day and Overnight Camps, Youth & Government, and more! There will be games, food trucks, booths to explore, sports clinics with the LA Kings, LA Clippers, and many more activities for the entire family.

There will be a free text-win raffle with instructions given at the event. Raffle prizes include:

1 Free Week of Day Camp at any branch

1 Free Week of Sleepaway Camp at any branch

1 Summer Family Membership (June-July-August)

LEGO Prize Kit

Children’s bicycles

Angel City Football Club Tickets

Nike sneakers

Last year 6000 kids and their families attended Healthy Kids Day and enjoyed the sunshine and a day of play and family fun at the LA Coliseum, and we are already on track to surpass that number this year.

For more information, please visit YMCA-LA